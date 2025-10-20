Milwaukee fatal shooting; 2 dead, new video shows moments before gunfire

The Brief Marcus Smith, 64, and Sandra Lee, 50, were fatally shot near 27th and Atkinson on Sunday in Milwaukee. A 26-year-old suspect was arrested nearby. Surveillance video shows what happened moments before the suspect opened fire.



New video shows two people killed in a shooting on Milwaukee’s north side over the weekend.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said a suspect shot and killed a 64-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman as they were walking down the street on Sunday, Oct. 19, near 27th and Atkinson.

They were identified as Marcus Smith and Sandra Lee. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 26-year-old suspect was located a short distance away and taken into custody.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

New surveillance video obtained by FOX6 News captured what happened moments before the suspect pulled the trigger.

Dig deeper:

In the video, ou can see a man running after a woman – while pointing a gun at her on the sidewalk.

The video pauses before shots were fired.

After this moment – the video shows the man shooting the gun.

The woman is hit and falls to the ground.

Then – the video shows the man walk up to her and appear to hit her.

Police said the shooter shot Smith just outside of the surveillance camera's view.

The medical examiner's office said Smith and Lee were walking together before the shooter targeted them.

