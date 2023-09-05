Milwaukee fatal shooting; 19-year-old charged with felony murder

article

19-year-old Tony Madison of Milwaukee is charged with felony murder for a fatal shooting that happened on W. Fond du Lac Avenue on March 20.

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded on Monday, March 20 to a reported shooting on W. Fond du Lac Avenue just south of Hampton Avenue. An officer got to the scene and found the victim shot and laying on the ground. The officer reported "he located and viewed nearby surveillance video which showed a van and three people involved in this shooting," the complaint says.

When reviewing the surveillance video, a detective indicated it showed a "silver 2010 Dodge Caravan with specific damage" turn into the alley behind Leon Terrace. At the same time, the victim is walking southbound on the sidewalk in that direction," the complaint says. It goes on to say the "front passenger door opens and suspect 1 exits, carrying a handgun and concealing himself on the front passenger side of the van. The driver's door and the rear passenger door also open -- and both suspect 1 and the driver (suspect 2) can be seen looking in the direction the victim is walking from. Suspect 1 runs in the direction of the victim with his arm and the pistol outstretched, he is briefly off camera, and then backs up into the camera, a muzzle flash is observed from the pistol as he backs up. A 3rd suspect runs from the back passenger door of the van in the same direction suspect 1 was firing, quickly returning with an object in his hands." All three pile back into the van and drive off.

Milwaukee fatal shooting near Fond du Lac and Hampton

Officials noted eight casings were found on the ground at the homicide scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A detective interviewed a woman who "admitted participating in an armed robbery targeting the victim." This person told officials "she was with the defendant and one other individual, and they discussed how she and the defendant had guns, but the third person needed a firearm," the complaint says. The woman also stated how the robbery and shooting of the man unfolded. She also identified "the defendant, Tony Madison, as the shooter," the complaint says.

Investigators spoke with the defendant on March 24. He provided them with a phone number. When investigators conducted cellphone mapping, it was determined "the defendant's phone was within a block of the homicide scene," the complaint says.

A detective also obtained and reviewed prison calls placed by the defendant's father, Tony Madison Sr., and located a call from Oshkosh Correctional Facility on March 25," the complaint says. In that call, the father calls a number and "asks to speak with 'Tony' and then has a conversation in which 'Tony' says he is not alright, he can't say too much on the phone, but it is serious," the complaint says. It is noted that the date of this phone call was a day after "police located the murder van at the location where the defendant was," the complaint says.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Madison made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Saturday, Sept. 2. Cash bond was set at $150,000.

