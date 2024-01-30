Milwaukee fatal shooting, 13th and Euclid; guilty plea entered

article

Ricardo Valdez pleaded guilty to homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon (amended charge) on Monday, Jan. 29. This is in connection with a fatal shooting that happened at 13th and Euclid in Milwaukee in June 2023.

Case details

According to a criminal complaint, officers arrived at the scene and found the victim, Leroy Price. First responders attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Leroy Price

Investigators found surveillance video of the fight. The complaint states it showed Valdez was one of two people involved in a fight – the other was wearing a white t-shirt with a backpack. In the video, prosecutors said Valdez grabbed a gun from that person while say "gimme that, gimme that."

The complaint states Valdez pointed the gun at the person he was fighting – but it was not fired at that time. When the fight shifted in the camera view, though, a single shot is fired and a "second shot goes off." Valdez was then seen running with the gun to a light-colored Mercedes-Benz.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Detectives were able to get other surveillance videos in the area which allowed them to get a license plate on the Mercedes-Benz. Investigators later determined the car was registered to the Valdez.

After conducting surveillance on Valdez's home, the complaint states authorities stopped the Mercedez-Benz for a traffic violation and identified the driver as Valdez. A passenger in the car was shown some of the surveillance video from the 13th and Euclid shooting, and the passenger identified Valdez getting out of the driver's seat in that video.

A search warrant of the Valdez's home allowed investigators to recover a black t-shirt and jogging pants – both of which "matched the description of what was observed in the video from the homicide scene."

Valdez is scheduled to be sentenced on March 1.