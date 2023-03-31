Milwaukee fatal pedestrian accident; driver in custody

A 35-year-old Milwaukee woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle while walking near 88th and Capitol Thursday night, March 30. It happened around 10:30 p.m.

Police say a 27-year-old Milwaukee man was driving east on Capitol Drive when he struck the pedestrian.

88th and Capitol pedestrian crash

The woman was taken to the hospital where she did succumb to her injuries.

The driver was taken into custody. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.