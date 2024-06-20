Milwaukee fatal motorcycle crash; rider speeding, collided with car

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on the city's south side around 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 19.

Officials say a 27-year-old motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed north on S. Chase Avenue near Euclid Avenue when the rider collided with a moving car. The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the car was 20 years old and remained at the scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Fatal motorcycle crash at Chase and Euclid, Milwaukee

Anyone with any information on this crash is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.