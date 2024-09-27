Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee fatal motorcycle crash; I-94 EB near 64th Street

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  September 27, 2024 6:05am CDT
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

I-94 near 64th Street, fatal motorcycle crash

MILWAUKEE - At least one person is dead following a motorcycle crash Thursday night on the freeway. 

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on eastbound I-94 near 64th Street. 

The crash shut down parts of the interstate for hours. 

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or the identity of the victim. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 