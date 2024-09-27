Milwaukee fatal motorcycle crash; I-94 EB near 64th Street

article

The Brief A fatal motorcycle crash shut down a portion of I-94 near 64th Street overnight. There's no word on what caused the crash.



At least one person is dead following a motorcycle crash Thursday night on the freeway.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on eastbound I-94 near 64th Street.

The crash shut down parts of the interstate for hours.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash or the identity of the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.