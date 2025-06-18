Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee fatal incident, 42nd and Concordia; police on scene

Published  June 18, 2025 10:31pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
MPD crime investigation near 42nd and Concordia

Milwaukee police spent the evening investigating an incident on Wednesday, June 18.

    • Milwaukee police spent the evening investigating a fatal incident near 42nd and Concordia on Wednesday.
    • The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office arrived around 7:30 p.m., indicating there was a fatality.
    • Detectives were seen going in and out of a home throughout the evening.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department was called around 5:30 p.m. to a home near 42nd and Concordia.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office arrived around 7:30 p.m., indicating there was a fatality.

Detectives were seen going in and out of a home throughout the evening.

Scene near 42nd and Concordia, Milwaukee

People told FOX6 News off camera that they were family members of a person involved, and that they were distraught and not wanting to talk.

The incident happened in MPD - District 7, where there has been a recent uptick in homicides over the last couple of weeks.

FOX6 News reached out to MPD and the medical examiner’s office for more information.

