Milwaukee fatal incident, 42nd and Concordia; police on scene
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police spent the evening investigating a fatal incident on Wednesday, June 18.
What we know:
The Milwaukee Police Department was called around 5:30 p.m. to a home near 42nd and Concordia.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office arrived around 7:30 p.m., indicating there was a fatality.
Detectives were seen going in and out of a home throughout the evening.
Scene near 42nd and Concordia, Milwaukee
People told FOX6 News off camera that they were family members of a person involved, and that they were distraught and not wanting to talk.
The incident happened in MPD - District 7, where there has been a recent uptick in homicides over the last couple of weeks.
Dig deeper:
FOX6 News reached out to MPD and the medical examiner’s office for more information.
