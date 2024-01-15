Milwaukee fatal house fire, 9th and Burleigh

One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital following a house fire in Milwaukee on Monday, Jan. 15.

Crews were called out to the area of 9th and Burleigh around 3:30 a.m.

The Milwaukee Fire Department tells FOX6 News that one person was pronounced dead at the scene, and a second victim was taken to the hospital with burns on the face.

9th and Burleigh, Milwaukee

Officials say the fire possibly started on the second floor of the home, but the cause remains under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting one family.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.