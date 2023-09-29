Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run; police now seek black SUV with damage

article

Milwaukee police released on Friday, Sept. 29 a new vehicle photo and description associated with a fatal hit-and-run crash on Canal Street.

Officials now say the vehicle they are seeking is a black 2022 Dodge Durango with Wisconsin license 20327-AFT.

Police say there is damage to the front passenger side fender/hood of the SUV. Vehicle occupant(s) should be considered armed and/or dangerous.

Earlier this week, police indicated they were seeking a white 2018-2020 SUV, possibly a Kia Sportage.

The medical examiner said the victim in this case is 48-year-old Heidi Schneider. Investigators said a person saw someone hurt in the road and called 911.

Officials say if you locate the black SUV, DO NOT APPROACH, but instead call 911.

Any tips related to vehicle or driver may be reported to the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.