Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run crash; police search for vehicle
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are trying to find the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred Sunday, Aug. 31. It happened near 35th and Greenfield.
What we know:
Police say the striking vehicle is believed to be a 2008 GMC pickup truck with Iowa plate PZP172. The truck may have minor damage to the hood and/or grille.
The truck struck a pedestrian on 35th Street and was last seen near the intersection of 35th Street and National Avenue.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.