Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run crash; police search for vehicle

The Brief A fatal hit-and-run crash occurred in Milwaukee on Sunday, Aug. 31. Police say a truck struck a pedestrian near 35th and Greenfield. The striking vehicle is believed to be a 2008 GMC pickup truck with Iowa plate PZP172.



Milwaukee police are trying to find the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred Sunday, Aug. 31. It happened near 35th and Greenfield.

What we know:

Police say the striking vehicle is believed to be a 2008 GMC pickup truck with Iowa plate PZP172. The truck may have minor damage to the hood and/or grille.

The truck struck a pedestrian on 35th Street and was last seen near the intersection of 35th Street and National Avenue.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.