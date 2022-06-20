Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run crash; pedestrian struck, suspect vehicle sought

article

Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian near 27th and Atkinson. It happened around 3:45 a.m. Monday, June 20.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a 2010-2011 black Audi A4 sedan stuck the pedestrian. After the crash the Audi fled the area westbound on W. Atkinson Avenue. The Audi should be missing the passenger side mirror and have damage to the right front bumper.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-1293 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.