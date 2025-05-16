Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run crash on city's south side; man charged

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened on Milwaukee's south side on May 10. Raul Herrera faces a charge of hit-and-run resulting in death. The victim was later identified as Roberto Deleon.



A 41-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with hit-and-run resulting in death in connection with a crash on the city's south side on Saturday, May 10. The accused is Raul Herrera.

Hit-and-run crash

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police received multiple 911 calls around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 10 regarding a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle on S. 35th Street just south of National Avenue. One caller reported the striking auto was no longer on the scene. Another caller "reported that she was in the striking auto and the driver of the striking auto would not stop so she had to jump out of the striking auto," the complaint says.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located Roberto Deleon lying in the middle of S. 35th Street. Milwaukee firefighters provided first aid to Deleon, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Witness account

What they're saying:

Investigators later spoke with the woman who jumped out of the striking vehicle. She identified the defendant as Raul Herrera. The woman noted that she, the defendant and a third person went to a bar on E. North Avenue, had a few drinks during dinner and left around 8:45 p.m. Later, they stopped at a deli on Farwell where the "defendant bought a bottle of vodka and some beer, and they drove to an auto body shop before traveling to the south side." The woman indicated Herrera was driving the entire time.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

At some point, the woman noted "the defendant was driving 'very fast' and in a reckless manner," the complaint says. When she raised the issue with Herrera, he said, "shut up (expletive)," the complaint says. Then on S. 35th Street, the woman told police she was looking at her phone when "she heard the defendant yell, 'Oh (expletive)!' and then something hit the windshield of the car," the complaint says. The woman told police she knew the defendant had hit a person.

When the woman told the defendant he needed to stop because he hit a person, the "defendant appeared to not have any intention of stopping," the complaint says. The women yelled to let her out, and when the car slowed down, she "jumped out of the vehicle while it was moving." The women then ran to the location of the victim and called 911. She remained with the victim until emergency personnel arrived.

Officers later searched for the defendant. They went to a West Allis address and did not see a car parked on the street. But they did notice a 2003 Ford Mustang in a parking lot that "had a huge hole in the driver's side portion of the windshield," the complaint says.

Hit-and-run crash on S. 35th street just south of National Avenue, Milwaukee

The officers saw the defendant walking away from the driver's side door of the car. One officer saw the defendant drop a beer can and appeared "to be carrying an opened Modelo beer case. (The officer) further noted that the defendant was covered in glass dust and shards and had small lacerations on the top of his right hand," the complaint says. When the officer touched the hood of the car, it was "very hot, consistent with the vehicle having just been driven."

Investigators searched the Ford Mustang, and saw "on the driver's floorboard part of the windshield glass with what appeared to be human hair on it," the complaint says. There were also red spots on the roof and trunk lid "that appear to be blood."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police also spoke with the third person in the vehicle at the time of the crash. He told officers "the defendant was scared and did not want to go to jail," the complaint says. This person also said "the defendant was drinking Modelo as he was driving the Mustang and had smoked marijuana prior to the accident," the complaint says.

What's next:

Herrera was scheduled to make his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, May 16.