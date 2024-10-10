Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run crash at 68th and Capitol; woman accused

article

The Brief A Milwaukee woman is accused of leaving the scene of a crash that led to a motorcyclist's death. The wreck happened at 68th and Capitol early on Saturday, Oct. 5. The complaint says the defendant "did not call 911 or stop because she was scared."



A 54-year-old Milwaukee woman is accused of leaving the scene of a fatal collision at 68th and Capitol. The accused is Anna Lindsey – and she now faces a criminal count of hit-and-run resulting in death.

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to a collision at 68th and Capitol just after midnight on Saturday, Oct. 5. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim being treated by ambulance personnel -- and a damaged motorcycle was nearby. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

A witness on the scene spoke with police and said he and the victim were friends -- and they had been riding their motorcycles westbound on Capitol Drive. The witness said he was about a block behind the victim when he saw the victim enter the intersection at 68th and Capitol. At that time, "an eastbound SUV attempted to turn left in front of the victim to go northbound. The victim struck the turning SUV and was ejected from his motorcycle," the complaint says. The witness told police the SUV drove off -- heading northbound.

Officers spotted a trail of fluid leading from the crash scene. They followed that trail which led them to an SUV parked near 40th and Stark. The complaint says the "SUV had damage consistent with the collision at 68th and Capitol, including substantial damage to the front passenger side quarter panel roof, hood and windshield. There were pieces of the victim's motorcycle embedded into the SUV's body work."

Detectives spoke with a person who said he recognized the SUV. He also provided a description of the woman that was consistent with the defendant.

Police executed a search warrant on the SUV and found paperwork in the defendant's name. Investigators also "recovered two prints from the exterior driver's side front door" which was "determined to match the defendant," the complaint says.

The defendant was arrested on Monday, Oct. 7. The complaint says in an interview, she admitted driving the SUV and being involved in the crash at 68th and Capitol. At first, "She said that she pulled over for a few seconds and did not see anything or anyone, so she left the scene because she was scared." Later in the interview, the defendant "acknowledged that she did see the wrecked motorcycle," the complaint says. The defendant added, "she did not call 911 or stop because she was scared," the complaint says.

Online court records show Lindsey was scheduled to make her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Thursday, Oct. 10.