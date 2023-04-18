Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee fatal fire; victims ID'd, charcoal grill may have sparked blaze

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
Milwaukee fire victims identified, grill may have sparked blaze

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office revealed on Tuesday, April 18 the names of the victims of the fatal fire near 19th and Burnham.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office revealed on Tuesday, April 18 the names of the victims of the fatal fire near 19th and Burnham in Milwaukee. The victims are 27-year-old Maria Castillo Cortez and her 16-month-old daughter, Maria Chavez Castillo. 

The medical examiner's report also revealed the "fire was believed to have been started on the rear porch of 1921 South 19th Street by a charcoal grill that was not properly extinguished after use. Smoke was noted by tenants" around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, but the tenants were unable to extinguish the fire at that time. 911 was activated just after 4 p.m. The initial fire spread to three other adjacent houses. 

In the end, three homes were destroyed, and a fourth was damaged. Wind drove flames between the houses, and a gas leak at one of the houses helped fuel the fire, officials said.

Anyone in need of a smoke alarm can call Milwaukee's hotline – 414-286-8980 – to arrange for a firefighter to install an alarm free of charge. 