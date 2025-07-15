Milwaukee fatal fire; tool needed to avoid tragedy: fire chief

The Brief In the wake of a fatal fire in Milwaukee, the city's fire chief is making another pitch for getting sprinkler systems in older buildings. The apartment building where this latest fire happened is near 32nd and Wells, and is not equipped with sprinklers. The building was built in the 1920s.



A 4-year-old girl died in a Milwaukee apartment fire near 32nd and Wells on Monday, July 14. The girl's mother is still in the hospital. Milwaukee fire officials say one tool could have helped avoid tragedy.

Seeking solutions after fatal fire

What we know:

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said the building where the mother and daughter lived did not have a sprinkler system. He said a system of that kind could have prevented heartache.

"This kid didn't do anything wrong, nobody did," Lipski said. "We cannot beat the speed with which smoke travels sometimes, a sprinkler will help us."

Big picture view:

Lipski said a sprinkler system was not legally required in the building where this fire broke out. Property records show the building was constructed in 1921 – decades before state law required sprinklers.

The Department of Neighborhood Services (DNS) calls the building "existing non-conforming." The DNS said if built today, it would not be up to code.

City records also show since 2018, the building, which is owned by Berrada Properties, has passed its safety inspections.

Lipski said he is fighting to have sprinklers mandated in older buildings.

What they're saying:

"I acknowledged that it's not free, but it is cheaper than the loss of life. That much I promise," Lipski said.

It is a change those working in the neighborhood agree needs to happen.

"I understand the buildings are historical, but we need to save lives too," said Ulysses Jones, an electrician.

Talking with city leaders

What's next:

Chief Lipski said he has had conversations with other city and fire leaders. But he said there is only so much he can do until those with the authority to make change do it.

Chief Lipski said in the meantime, he is looking into which buildings in the city do not have sprinklers. He said when there is a fire, he will send extra resources to those places.

What they're saying:

FOX6 News reached out to Berrada Properties. Officials there responded with the following statement:

"Berrada Properties Management, Inc. extends its condolences to the family of the 4-year-old girl whose life was lost in the fire, while we keep the injured woman in our thoughts and prayers. We are cooperating fully with fire investigators and authorities to understand how this tragedy occurred and are committed to supporting the residents impacted. We recognize the trust our tenants place in us, and we feel the weight of this loss profoundly."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.