Milwaukee fatal downtown shooting; neighbors tired of violence

The Brief A downtown Milwaukee shooting killed a man and wounded a teen early Saturday, July 19. MPD said they are still looking for the people responsible for Saturday’s shooting. Neighbors in the area say the violence is just too much.



One person is dead in a string of recent gun violence in downtown Milwaukee.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said a 21-year-old man was shot and killed early on Saturday, July 19. Loved ones identified him as Raymond Wilson Jr.

It happened just after 2 a.m. near Broadway and Juneau, right by the Milwaukee School of Engineering campus.

A 15-year-old was also shot and survived.

Local perspective:

Family did not want to speak on camera, but said Wilson worked downtown and was making plans for his future.

Off camera, a woman who identifies as Wilson’s sister said the 21-year-old was always smiling, laughing and joking. She said he wanted to be a rapper and was working two jobs to help get him there.

FOX6 News was told Wilson had just finished working a security shift downtown on Friday when he went out with people he knew before the fatal shooting.

Neighbors in the area say the violence is just too much.

"Why do you hate somebody so bad that you have to pull out a gun and shoot them?" asked Sheila Irby, who lives in the area. "That's too close. I could be walking down the street and, like I said, you don't ever know."

Dig deeper:

Neighbors said Saturday’s fatal shooting is part of a bigger issue; just a week earlier, there was another fatal shooting just blocks away on Water Street. Two people were killed.

"It's a different world right now with the amount of violence going on, like we said in the areas where you really don't expect it," resident Rob Ligocki said.

Wilson’s loved ones said they are trying to cope and piece together what happened.

MPD said they are still looking for the people responsible for Saturday’s shooting.