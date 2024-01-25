Milwaukee fatal domestic violence shooting; mother killed

A domestic violence incident turns deadly. Police say a 42-year-old Milwaukee mother was shot and killed Wednesday night, Jan. 24.

It happened last night near 65th and Ohio. Police say a man was taken into custody, but remains in critical condition in the hospital after he shot himself.

The victim's brother says that man is the father of his sister's kids.

The victim's bother, Dustin Butler.

"Last night was a shock, we couldn’t believe it," said Dustin Butler, brother of the victim.

Dustin butler says he was driving home from class Wednesday night, "My uncle had called me up, and he had burst into tears, and said ‘he killed her, he killed her.’"

That call is when Butler's worst nightmare became reality. "I didn’t expect to have to bury my sister."

The scene near 65th & Ohio

Butler's sister, 42- year-old Shelley Kosik, was shot and killed just before 9 p.m. that night near 65th and Ohio. Police it was domestic violence related. Investigators found her dead in a driveway.

"Deep down, I think everybody kind of felt something was going to happen," said Butler. "For over six years this has been happening."

Police say a 42-year-old man is in custody but remains in critical condition after he turned the gun and shot himself.

"But I never thought that it would be this," said Butler.

Shelly Kosik

Butler says that man is Kosik's husband and the father of her two boys. He says Kosik's boys were at home when she was killed. "She was afraid for her children. She didn’t want to go through that no more."

Butler believes this tragedy "all could have been avoided."

His hope now is to prevent others from feeling this loss. "If you feel or have a feeling that something domestically is going on in a household, do not be afraid to say something. Do not." said Butler.

The man in custody has not yet been charged.

If you or a loved one is experiencing domestic violence, there are resources:

