Milwaukee fatal crime spree; teen charged 30 times

The Brief A 14-year-old Milwaukee teen has been charged with dozens of felonies from the summer of 2024. Zy'Kevious Joshua-Alexander's alleged crime spree dates from June 13 to July 27, 2024. He is due back in court on Tuesday, May 6, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday, May 12.



Prosecutors charged a 14-year-old Milwaukee teen with dozens of felonies, including a fatal hit-and-run.

What we know:

Zy'Kevious Joshua-Alexander is already accused of reckless homicide for a crash that killed a motorcyclist last summer. Now he has been charged in connection with a slew of other crimes, like armed robbery, a shooting and carjacking.

The majority of his recent intake hearing was spent listing off the dozens of felonies Joshua-Alexander is charged with. He is facing 30 charges overall.

Timeline:

In July 2024, prosecutors charged Joshua-Alexander with reckless homicide for a fatal crash. Prosecutors say he and another suspect robbed two people at gunpoint when police caught the two actively breaking into a car.

Joshua-Alexander and the other suspect drove off, and during that chase, hit and killed 31-year-old Marc Jones, who was driving a motorcycle.

A few days later, Joshua-Alexander was arrested. Prosecutors say he admitted to multiple crimes over the course of six weeks.

Joshua-Alexander is accused of armed robbery on multiple occasions: two dates in June, and four different dates in July.

On some of those dates, prosecutors say he robbed multiple people, stealing cars and driving away from police.

On July 19, prosecutors charged the teen in a shooting near McGovern Park. No one died, but a child was shot.

On July 24, investigators say Joshua-Alexander robbed at least five people and attempted to rob another. Then he allegedly stole a car on July 26.

On July 27, prosecutors said the teen hit and killed the motorcyclist.

What's next:

Joshua-Alexander's bond for the fatal crash was set at $200,000. Last week, his bond was set at $50,000 for the new charges.

He is due back in court on Tuesday, May 6, and a preliminary hearing is also scheduled for Monday, May 12. He is not allowed to be in possession of dangerous weapons or firearms.