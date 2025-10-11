Milwaukee fatal crashes Saturday blocks apart; reckless driving blamed

The Brief Two people were killed Saturday in separate crashes along Milwaukee’s 76th Street on Saturday. Police say one was a hit-and-run; the second involved a motorcyclist struck by a car. Neighbors and activists blame reckless driving and are calling for changes.



Two people were killed Saturday in separate crashes just blocks apart on Milwaukee’s north side, sparking renewed concern about reckless driving on 76th Street.

What we know:

Police said a 25-year-old man died after being struck by a reckless driver who fled the scene near Good Hope Road. The restaurant/bar Prime Social said on social media the hit-and-run happened just outside its doors.

Monica Lang, who lives nearby, said drivers speed through the area at all hours.

"This is heartbreaking. You know it’s really heartbreaking, and I just wish, you know, that slow down you just slow down," Lang said. "76th Street is scary."

A short distance away, at 76th and Glendale, a motorcyclist was struck by a car.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said the rider later died. The investigation is ongoing.

Local perspective:

Tracey Dent with the Peace for Change Alliance said the crashes underscore the urgent need for solutions.

"You know Milwaukee might have to just go ahead and start reconstructing 76th Street as well as what’s going on in the rest of the city," Dent said. "We have to deescalate them from driving so fast and if we know someone in that situation, and we know who did it, we need to speak up."

Police said they are still searching for the suspect in the Good Hope Road crash. They said they do not know what kind of vehicle the person was driving.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

