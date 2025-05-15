Milwaukee fatal crash; woman accused tells police, "I crashed that car"

article

The Brief A Milwaukee woman is accused of causing a crash that killed a woman and injured three others on the city's northwest side. The wreck happened on Saturday, May at at 76th and Marion in Milwaukee. The defendant told an officer on the scene, "Take me to jail. I crashed that car," the complaint says.



A 32-year-old Milwaukee woman is accused of causing a crash that killed a woman and injured three other people on Saturday, May 10. The accused is A'Jena Wynn-Howard and she faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree reckless homicide

First-degree recklessly endangering safety (two counts)

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to 76th and Marion on Saturday, May 10 for a crash. A 911 caller indicated there were three vehicles involved in the wreck and one of them was split in half. Another caller said the crash involved a rollover and someone was ejected from one of the vehicles.

Car part debris near 76th and Marion

Officials said the three vehicles involved were a Jeep Wrangler, a Chevrolet Traverse and a Jeep Patriot.

The investigation revealed the Jeep Wrangler, driven by the defendant, drove at a very high rate of speed into the back of the Chevrolet. The Chevrolet was driven by Tonya Missouri-Smith. Missouri-Smith died from injuries in the wreck. Her son, who was also in the vehicle, suffered hip pain as a result of the wreck.

Tonya Missouri-Smith

Officials said the Chevrolet was pushed into the back of the Jeep Patriot. The person who was in the Patriot, which ended up on its side, suffered a fractured vertebrae -- and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

One officer on the scene was away from his squad when the "defendant opened the rear door to his squad and got in. The defendant sat in the back of the squad and appeared to be waiting for police, appearing to fall asleep in the back of the squad while she was waiting," the complaint says.

Car part debris near 76th and Marion

When the officer noticed the defendant was in the back of his squad, Wynn-Howard told the officer "That's my car, I crashed." The defendant state she was driving the Jeep Wrangler during the crash. The defendant went on to state, "Take me to jail. I crashed that car," the complaint says. "The defendant then asked, 'Did I kill anybody?'"

Data from striking vehicle

By the numbers:

Investigators downloaded the data from the defendant's airbag control module in her car. The "data shows that at five seconds before the crash, the defendant's car is traveling 96 mph. The data shows that the speed is slowing increasing and that at the last data point before impact, the defendant's car is traveling 102 mph," the complaint says. The posted speed limit on the street is 35 mph.

What's next:

Wynn-Howard made her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Thursday, May 15. Cash bond was set at $40,000.

Wynn-Howard is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on May 22.