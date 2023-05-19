Milwaukee fatal crash; van driver charged, faces multiple counts

article

A Milwaukee woman now faces multiple charges in connection with a crash that killed five people at 60th and Fond du Lac on Mother's Day night. The accused is Anteyona Sandifer – and online court records show she faces the following criminal counts:

Second-degree reckless homicide (five counts)

Knowingly operate without valid license-cause death (five counts)

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety

According to police, shortly before midnight, the other vehicle was headed south on 60th Street approaching the intersection with Fond du Lac when it collided with the van, which was going west on Fond du Lac and had a red light. Police said the driver was speeding, and several people were ejected from the van.

Crash near 60th and Fond du Lac, Milwaukee

Five died, including a 1-year-old girl, two 15-year-old girls, a 17-year-old boy and a 32-year-old man. The driver of the van, Sandifer, was hospitalized with serious injuries. The seventh person in the van, a 17-year-old girl, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

According to the criminal complaint, the 17-year-old girl who survived the wreck spoke with police. She indicated she was sitting in the second row behind the driver's seat and "the baby" was in the same row as her. The teen also identified the driver of the van as Sandifer.

Investigators attempted to speak with Sandifer while she was being treated at Froedtert Hospital for a collapsed lung and broken ribs. The complaint says Sandifer "did not make a statement." When a detective told her she was under arrest for the dealt of the passenger in her vehicle, she "asked why she was being placed in custody when someone hit her," the complaint says.

An officer with the Specialized Patrol Crash Reconstruction Unit reported in the complaint that the van was going southbound on N. 60th Street "at a high rate of speed, (when it) went through the red light, as it was traveling west on W. Fond du Lac Avenue." The "preliminary calculations had the defendant's vehicle going between 30 and 35 miles per hour over the posted speed limits on Fond du Lac Avenue," the complaint says.

Crash near 60th and Fond du Lac, Milwaukee

The complaint also stated a search of Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicle Records showed "the defendant has never had a valid license in the State of Wisconsin. The defendant's license status is suspended, and she was previously found guilty of that offense on November 28, 2021."

Wreck captured on camera

Surveillance cameras captured the collision at 60th and Fond du Lac.

Sandifer is expected to make her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, May 19.

This is a developing story.