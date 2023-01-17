Sherman and Villard fatal crash, speeding driver arrested

article

An 18-year-old man died in a crash on Milwaukee's north side Tuesday morning, Jan. 17. Another 18-year-old was arrested.

Police said a speeding vehicle crashed into another vehicle near Sherman and Villard around 11:45 a.m. The 18-year-old driver of the vehicle that was hit was taken to a hospital where he later died.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The speeding driver, identified as an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, ran off from the crash but later returned, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and was then arrested. A passenger in the speeding vehicle, identified as a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy, was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

Criminal charges against the driver will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.



