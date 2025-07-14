Milwaukee fatal crash, Sherman and Fond du Lac; 1 dead, arrest made
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Milwaukee on Monday night, June 14.
What we know:
The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 8:30 p.m. near Sherman and Fond du Lac.
MPD officers observed a reckless vehicle and attempted to make a stop. The driver refused and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended when the driver lost control and struck a bus shelter, two parked cars and a pedestrian.
The 55-year-old pedestrian succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene.
The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old man, was arrested and transported to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department