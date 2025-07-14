Milwaukee fatal crash, Sherman and Fond du Lac; 1 dead, arrest made

article

One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Milwaukee on Monday night, June 14.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 8:30 p.m. near Sherman and Fond du Lac.

MPD officers observed a reckless vehicle and attempted to make a stop. The driver refused and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended when the driver lost control and struck a bus shelter, two parked cars and a pedestrian.

The 55-year-old pedestrian succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene.

The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old man, was arrested and transported to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.