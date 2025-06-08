Milwaukee fatal crash near 76th and Florist, 1 dead; other driver fled

article

One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Milwaukee on Saturday, June 7, 2025.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 8:13 p.m., a 40-year-old motorcyclist was heading north on 76th when they struck a vehicle that was initially heading south on 76th, and then made a left turn onto Florist.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. The unknown driver of the other vehicle fled the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.