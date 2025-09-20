Milwaukee fatal crash; Mount Mary soccer team honors teammate hurt

The Brief 19-year-old Trevon Loston is charged in connection to a Milwaukee police chase crash that killed a mother and her two sons; bail set at $50,000. Survivor Eh Moo Gay Paw, a Mount Mary University soccer player, was honored by her team while recovering in the hospital. A GoFundMe campaign is helping support funeral costs and medical bills for the grieving refugee family.



Bail has been set at $50,000 for a 19-year-old man charged in connection to a Milwaukee police chase that ended in a deadly crash last week, killing a mother and her two sons.

What we know:

Trevon Loston appeared in court Saturday, Sept. 20, facing multiple felony charges in the fatal crash at 35th and Vliet on Tuesday, Sept. 16.

Trevon Loston

Investigators say he was driving a stolen SUV minutes before the crash but switched seats with a female passenger prior to impact. According to a criminal complaint, the girl was allegedly behind the wheel when the SUV collided with another vehicle.

Two survivors from the victims’ car were seriously hurt and remain hospitalized, including 18-year-old Eh Moo Gay Paw, a freshman soccer player at Mount Mary University.

Her teammates honored her before Saturday’s game against Trinity Christian. The match began with a moment of silence, and her jersey was displayed on the field.

What they're saying:

"It’s a good thing for the family to show that even the school, even the soccer team supports them," said family friend Lay Htoo.

Eh Moo spoke with FOX6 in July about her love for soccer and her family’s journey from Burma.

"My mom grew up in the mountains. My dad was born in Burma. It wasn’t easy, but we had help," she said at the time.

Her mother, 50-year-old Pler Moo, and her brothers, 21-year-old Moo Nay Taw and 15-year-old Kar Lah Kri, died in the crash.

Family and friends say both Eh Moo and her younger sibling are responding to treatment as they recover in the hospital.

"Even now I still don't believe it, and I still can't believe it," Htoo said.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to support funeral costs and medical expenses.