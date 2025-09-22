Milwaukee fatal crash kills 3; bond set at $300K for 17-year-old charged

The Brief 17-year-old Dashauna Egerson is accused of intentionally crashing during a police chase, killing three family members at 35th and Vliet. Egerson admitted to police she sepd up knowing a crash was imminent; prosecutors say she had no license and was driving a stolen SUV. Bond was set at $300,000, while 19-year-old Trevon Loston faces separate charges linked to the incident.



Prosecutors say a 17-year-old girl intentionally ran a red light during a police chase last week, causing a crash that killed three members of a Milwaukee-area family.

What we know:

Court records identify the driver as Dashauna Egerson. Prosecutors allege she told police she saw a car coming and floored it.

Dashauna Egerson

The Sept. 16 crash at 35th and Vliet killed 50-year-old Pler Moo and her sons, 21-year-old Moo Nay Taw and 15-year-old Kar Lah Kri. Two of Moo’s other children were in the car and were seriously injured.

Egerson, and she faces the following criminal counts:

Second-Degree Reckless Homicide (3 counts)

Operator Flee/Elude Officer Resulting in Death (3 counts)

Knowingly Operate Without Valid License, Cause Death (3 counts)

If convicted on all charges, she faces 168 years in prison.

19-year-old Milwaukee Trevon Loston was also charged with several felonies in connection to the chase. However, he was not charged with homicide, since prosecutors believe Egerson was driving the car.

Scene near 35th and Vliet, Milwaukee

Loston faces gun-related charges and driving without the owner’s consent.

What they're saying:

"This case is extremely serious, she’s facing substantial prison time," said prosecutor Morgan Parzych on Monday, Sept. 22.

Court documents say Loston picked up Egerson and another minor in a stolen Dodge Journey. At some point, police say Egerson and Loston switched seats, and Egerson began driving without a license.

Aftermath of fatal crash at 35th and Vliet in Milwaukee

"You’re old enough to know that if you don’t have a driver’s license you can’t drive," Phillips told Egerson in court. "We had three lives lost."

Police said they tried to stop the SUV after spotting it speeding with no plates.

Egerson told investigators she learned the car was stolen during the stop attempt and sped off. Egerson also said Loston pointed a gun at her and told her to keep going.

Prosecutors said the chase lasted just over one mile.

The 17-year-old later admitted she pressed the gas knowing she would crash.

Dashauna Egerson in court

"That decision caused the death of three people," Phillips said.

Local perspective:

Loved ones described the victims as a kind and close-knit refugee family.

"The sweetest family you could possibly know," said family friend Lay Htoo.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to support funeral costs and medical expenses.

Dig deeper:

Bond for Egerson was set at $300,000 – $100,000 for each life lost.

Since the beginning of 2025, FOX6 News has covered at least six police chases that ended in the deaths of nine people.