Milwaukee fatal crash; Kayden Foster sentenced to 16 years prison

article

The Brief Kayden Foster was sentenced to 16 years in prison on Friday, Oct. 4 for a crash that left two people dead in November 2022. Foster pleaded guilty in July to four of six charges against him.



A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Kayden Foster on Friday, Oct. 4 to 16 years in prison plus an additional 20 years of extended supervision in connection with a crash that left two people dead near Teutonia and Villard in November 2022.

Foster pleaded guilty in July to four of six charges against him – including two counts of second-degree reckless homicide and hit-and-run. The other two counts against Foster were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Case details

A criminal complaint details the night of Nov. 7. Prosecutors say then-16-year-old Foster picked up his friend in a stolen SUV. Some time later, at the intersection of Teutonia and Villard, his friend told police Foster tried "beating" a red light. It ended in a crash.

Prosecutors say surveillance showed the driver of the SUV got out, grabbed something from inside and ran away.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The others weren't able to. Nakayla Evans, 22, and Erin Crooms, 20, who were both inside the other car, died on scene.

Erin Crooms and Nakayla Evans

Using data from the SUV, police say Foster was driving 69 miles per hour at the time of the crash. The posted speed limit is 35.