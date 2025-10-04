Milwaukee crash, fire at 91st and Bradley; 1 person dead

article

The Brief One person is dead – and a vehicle was "set on fire" – after a crash on Friday night. Police said the single-vehicle crash happened at 91st and Bradley. The Milwaukee Fire Department said it transported two people with injuries.



What we know:

Police said the single-vehicle crash happened at 91st and Bradley around 11 p.m. The vehicle was "set on fire," and an occupant died at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said it transported two people with injuries.

What we don't know:

MPD said speed was likely a factor, and the driver lost control of the vehicle. However, the investigation remains ongoing.

The Milwaukee Fire Investigation Unit continues to investigate the fire.