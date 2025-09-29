Milwaukee fatal crash; driver in vehicle collides with motorcyclist

article

A motorcyclist is dead after a collision involving a vehicle near 52nd and Hampton in Milwaukee on Monday afternoon, Sept. 29.

Fatal crash investigation

What we know:

Milwaukee police say shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, a driver in a vehicle was making a left turn when the vehicle collided with a motorcyclist that was going straight.

The unidentified motorcyclist was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries and later died.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.