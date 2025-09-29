Milwaukee fatal crash; driver in vehicle collides with motorcyclist
MILWAUKEE - A motorcyclist is dead after a collision involving a vehicle near 52nd and Hampton in Milwaukee on Monday afternoon, Sept. 29.
Fatal crash investigation
What we know:
Milwaukee police say shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, a driver in a vehicle was making a left turn when the vehicle collided with a motorcyclist that was going straight.
The unidentified motorcyclist was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries and later died.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
The Source: Information from this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.