Milwaukee fatal crash; driver who died was returning home after car repairs

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has released the identity of the Milwaukee man who died from injuries suffered in a fatal crash on eastbound I-894/43 at S. 27th Street on Thursday, Aug. 18. The victim is 74-year-old Frederick Steffen.

The medical examiner's report indicates the collision between a dump truck and Steffen's 1974 Triumph TR6 happened just before 4 p.m. Thursday. Officials say Steffen's vehicle was run over by the dump truck traveling at a high rate of speed. Both vehicles then collided with the left median wall and came to a rest facing westbound on the left shoulder.

Investigators noted that at the time of the crash, the road was dry and clear of debris -- there were no obstructions on the roadway.

The medical examiner's report says Steffen had taken his car to an auto repair shop – and he was on his way home from the shop. The report says Steffen's vehicle stalled in the far right lane prior to the collision.

Steffen's wife indicated her husband had been driving the vehicle since he bought it new in 1974.