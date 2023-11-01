Milwaukee fatal crash; driver fled traffic stop

article

One person is dead following a crash in Milwaukee Wednesday morning, Nov. 1.

The driver was fleeing from a Milwaukee County Sheriff's deputy when the crash occurred.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, around 2:20 a.m. a deputy spotted a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and run a red light at Mayfair Road and Burleigh Street.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, however, the driver fled. The deputy did not initiate a pursuit.

The driver crashed in Pine Lawn Cemetery on Capitol Drive. The driver, and sole occupant, was unconscious in the vehicle when officials arrived at the scene.

Officers began life-saving measures until the Wauwatosa Fire Department arrived. The driver died as a result of their injuries.