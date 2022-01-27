Milwaukee fatal crash; driver crossed center line, struck 2nd vehicle

Expand / Collapse search

MILWAUKEE - A 63-year-old man is dead following a crash on N. Sherman Boulevard just south of Silver Spring Drive on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 27.

Milwaukee police say around 2:30 p.m., the 63-year-old was traveling north on Sherman when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a second vehicle traveling southbound. 

The 63-year-old died from his injuries. 

The driver of the second car, a 52-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries. She was taken to a hospital for treatment – and is listed in stable condition, officials say.

An autopsy is scheduled to Friday, Jan. 28.

