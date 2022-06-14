Milwaukee fatal crash at 7th and Locust, man killed, another arrested

article

One Milwaukee man, 27, died at the scene of a crash near 7th and Locust Tuesday, June 14, and a second man was arrested.

The crash happened shortly after 2 p.m.

Police said a 21-year-old Milwaukee man was driving a vehicle that collided with the vehicle driven by the 27-year-old who died, causing the victim's vehicle to roll over.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Milwaukee police said charges are expected against the man arrested.