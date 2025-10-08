Milwaukee fatal crash; Antwineesha Burse enters guilty pleas, 2 charges
MILWAUKEE - Antwineesha Burse pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Oct. 8 to two criminal counts in connection with a January 2023 crash that killed a 1-year-old boy in Milwaukee.
Burse pleaded guilty to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and knowingly operate without valid license. A third charge of homicide by use of a vehicle with prohibited alcohol content was dismissed.
Case details
What we know:
In January 2023, a woman told Milwaukee police she parked her car outside of her home and briefly stepped inside, leaving her baby, Zarion Robinson in the backseat. She said Burse was also in the car.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
The woman told police Burse took off in the Pontiac G6 with her baby inside. The car crashed into a van head-on near 35th and Hope. Robinson died from his injuries.
Investigators say Burse was driving without a license. She was taken to the hospital and later charged.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by Wisconsin Circuit Court Access, the criminal complaint associated with this case and previous FOX6 News coverage.