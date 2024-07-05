A crash on Milwaukee's northwest side left three people dead, including a child, on Friday afternoon.

It happened at 91st and Mill around 3:30 p.m. Police said one vehicle was headed south and crashed into another vehicle that was headed west on Mill Road, turning south onto 91st Street.

The 55-year-old driver of the southbound vehicle died at a hospital. The 28-year-old driver of the westbound vehicle also died, and a 9-year-old passenger was extricated and died at the scene.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing; MPD did not say which vehicle may have run a red light at the intersection.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.