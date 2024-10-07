Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run; 68th and Capitol, police seek driver

article

Milwaukee police are trying to find the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred Saturday, Oct. 5. It happened around 11:30 p.m. near 68th and Capitol.

Police say a 20-year-old motorist was traveling west on W. Capitol Drive when they collided with another vehicle, which was traveling eastbound.

The vehicle traveling eastbound was making a left turn to travel northbound on North 68th Street when the collision occurred.

The 20-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver traveling eastbound fled the scene. The vehicle was later located. However, police continue to seek the driver.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.