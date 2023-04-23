Milwaukee fatal crash near 67th and Capitol

A 74-year-old Milwaukee man is dead after a crash near 67th and Capitol on Sunday morning, April 23.

Milwaukee police said the crash happened around midnight.

A high-speed car was traveling eastbound on Capitol and collided with the victim's car. This collision caused the victim's car to hit a traffic pole. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crash on 67 and Capitol

The driver of the vehicle exited the car and ran from the scene.

Milwaukee police are looking for the driver.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

