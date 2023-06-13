Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee fatal crash, 43rd and Oklahoma

By
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal crash, 43rd and Oklahoma

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was called out to the scene of a crash near 43rd and Oklahoma in Milwaukee on Tuesday, June 13.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was called out to the scene of a crash near 43rd and Oklahoma in Milwaukee on Tuesday, June 13. 

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the crash.

Milwaukee fatal crash, 43rd and Oklahoma

Milwaukee fatal crash, 43rd and Oklahoma

Milwaukee fatal crash, 43rd and Oklahoma

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 