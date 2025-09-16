Milwaukee fatal crash, 35th and Vliet; at least 1 dead
article
MILWAUKEE - At least one person is dead in a Milwaukee crash on Tuesday evening, Sept. 16.
What we know:
It happened near 35th and Vliet on Tuesday after 10 p.m.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed it was called to the scene for at least one patient, though the total number was unknown at the time.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
What we don't know:
There is no word on the circumstances leading up to the crash.
FOX6 News had a crew on the scene and reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for more information.
The Source: FOX6 News had a crew on the scene and received information from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.