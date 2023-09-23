Expand / Collapse search

Canal Street hit-and-run, pedestrian killed

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee hit-and-run left a pedestrian dead early Saturday morning, Sept. 23.

It happened near 25th and Canal Street – just west of Potawatomi Casino Hotel – around 1:45 a.m. The medical examiner's office identified the victim as a 48-year-old woman.

Police said the victim died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.