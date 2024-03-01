Milwaukee fatal crash, 24th and Howard, driver hit tree

Two women are dead following a crash in Milwaukee on Thursday night, Feb. 29. The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. near 24th and Howard.

Police say a gray Toyota Camry was traveling west on Howard Avenue at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and collided into a tree.

Milwaukee fatal crash, 24th and Howard

There were three occupants of the vehicle. All three occupants were 24 years of age. Two of the occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. The third occupant fled the scene on foot but was later taken into custody for something not related to this incident.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.