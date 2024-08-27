Milwaukee fatal crash; Robert Jones sentenced, 14 years in prison

article

A Milwaukee County judge on Tuesday, Aug. 27 sentenced 40-year-old Robert Jones to 14 years in prison plus another eight years of extended supervision in connection to a fatal crash that happened on Sunday, Feb. 25 near 20th and Burleigh in Milwaukee.

Robert Jones pleaded guilty to one count of vehicle operator flee/elude officer resulting in the death of another and possession of a firearm by a felon in June. As part of the plea deal, a charge of hit-and-run involving death was dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Case details

According to the criminal complaint, at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Feb. 25, officers spotted a silver Acura traveling at a "high rate of speed" southbound near 27th and Burleigh.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle near 25th and Burleigh. The vehicle reportedly came to a halt on the side of the road, before merging back into traffic.

At the intersection of 20th and Burleigh, the Acura collided with a northbound vehicle, a gray Mazda sedan. A 30-year-old man in the Mazda died as a result of the crash. The victim was identified as Amari Smith. A GoFundMe online fundraiser was established in Smith's memory.

Scene near Hopkins and Burleigh

After the collision, Robert Jones allegedly got out of the Acura and ran towards the cemetery on Teutonia Avenue. Police located Jones lying down in the cemetery. He was taken into custody. A black semi-automatic firearm was found in the driver's seat of the Acura.

During an interview with police, Jones said he was driving the Acura when police tried to stop him. He allegedly stated that he knew he had a warrant and if he got arrested his wife would probably leave him, so he attempted to flee. Jones said after the crash, he got scared and ran through the graveyard, according to the complaint.