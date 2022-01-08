Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police: Fatal crash on south side, driver arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - One man is dead and another was arrested after a fatal crash on Milwaukee's south side Saturday morning, Jan. 8.

Milwaukee police said a driver was speeding down Cesar Chavez Drive in the oncoming traffic lane when he hit another motorist who was making a left turn near Scott Street just after 6 a.m.

The impact caused both vehicles to hit a light pole. The driver of the vehicle that was hit, identified as a 40-year-old Milwaukee man, died.

The driver of the striking vehicle, identified as a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the district attorney's office in the coming days, police said.

