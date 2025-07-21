Milwaukee fatal apartment fire; residents find items stolen

The Brief A Mother's Day fire at a Milwaukee apartment building killed five people and injured others. Some people discovered they'd been stolen from when they returned to their apartments. Police say they are investigating it as a burglary and searching for an unknown suspect.



Targeted after tragedy, former residents of Highland Court Apartments say they've tried to recover their belongings after a devastating fire, only to find items missing.

What we know:

They couldn't go back into the building for quite a while either. But when they did, some people discovered they'd been stolen from.

It happened at 27th and Highland on Sunday, May 11. Five people died and more than 100 people were displaced.

What they're saying:

James Davis recalls the moment he was forced to evacuate his home.

"It was Sunday, May 11 on Mother’s Day," he said. "I hear smoke detectors. Big black smoke coming in and I couldn’t go out. That was it, had to get out the apartment."

July 7 would be the first time Davis said he went back to his apartment. He said his apartment was ransacked.

"I went in to get a few medications and stuff like that, glasses – and I noticed my TV was gone," Davis said. "I walked through and another TV was gone. The freezer was gone."

Dig deeper:

The Milwaukee Police Department said someone broke into his apartment and stole his property. Police say they are investigating it as a burglary and searching for an unknown suspect.

"I don’t know who did it. They don’t know who did it," he said. "I don’t know how they got in the building, I can’t get into the building."

In addition to wondering who stole from him, Davis is also wondering how they pulled it off.

"How can somebody else get in? It takes at least two people to get a TV down the stairs," he said. "It hurts a lot, you know, stuff like that comes up missing and nobody has seen anything."

Both Davis and Milwaukee police are asking anyone with information about the burglary to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.