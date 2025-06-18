Milwaukee fatal apartment fire; moving company goes above and beyond to help

The Brief A Mother's Day fire at a Milwaukee apartment building killed five people and injured others. It happened at 27th and Highland on Sunday, May 11. Mama’s Movers has since stepped up to help.



It’s been more than a month since a fatal fire tore through a Milwaukee apartment building.

What we know:

It happened at 27th and Highland on Sunday, May 11. Five people died and more than 100 people were displaced at Highland Court Apartments.

Highland Court apartment fire, Milwaukee

The American Red Cross of Wisconsin set up a shelter at Holler Park. They told FOX6 News that everyone had moved out of that shelter as of last Wednesday, June 11.

Local perspective:

One Milwaukee area moving company stepped up to help.

Mama’s Movers said the Red Cross asked if they could help move people at a discounted rate.

Their response?

"I’ll do you one better."

Why you should care:

"I told them we would do everything absolutely free," said Cole Richards of Mama’s Movers. "We would move all of their stuff out."

It actually costs Mama’s Movers to do this because they rent U-Hauls for the moves.

"We’re happy to be able to get the chance to be generous and just help out in the community when it was needed," said Sam Kittredge with Mama’s Movers.

They've moved seven families so far, helping move what's salvageable out of the apartment building. They said they are willing to help anyone else from the building who needs it.