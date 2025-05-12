Milwaukee fatal apartment fire; state fire marshal, ATF involved

The Brief The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is now involved in the investigation into an apartment fire that left five people dead. Milwaukee police say the fire broke out Sunday morning in a building at 27th and Highland. There were multiple injuries from the fire as well.



The Milwaukee Police Department with the assistance of the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are investigating a fatal fire that occurred on Sunday, May 11.

Apartment building fire at 27th and Highland, Milwaukee

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified on Monday four of the victims. They include:

76-year-old Mark Chaffin

67-year-old Maureen Greenn

62-eyar-old Verna Richards

40-year-old Torrell Coleman

Another woman who died has yet to be identified.

Fatal fire investigation

What we know:

The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. Sunday near 27th and Highland. New video shows just how fast soke filled a hallway at the Highland Court apartment building. The black smoke and fast-moving flames trapped dozens.

Firefighters used ladders to rescue roughly 30 people from the burning building. Seven people are in the hospital – including a 1-year-old child.

What they're saying:

The fire has left Necole Nelson homeless. She recounts walking through the burning building.

"I felt my way through the hallway. I felt the railing, walked down a couple of stairs and then pushed the door open and all this smoke came out with it," Nelson said.

Apartment building fire at 27th and Highland, Milwaukee

Neighbors said they heard something before the fire started.

"I heard two people arguing. I went up to the third floor. I smelled smoke, I grabbed the fire extinguisher, I attempted to put it out but it was totally engulfed," said Tony Panosian, a neighbor.

Apartment building fire at 27th and Highland, Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Fire Department has not released a cause of the fire.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.