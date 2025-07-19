Milwaukee Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk; benefits Fisher House Wisconsin

The Brief The Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk took place on Saturday, July 19. The run/walk benefits Fisher House Wisconsin. Hundreds took part, and enjoyed being part of something that had real purpose.



It looks like any other game day at American Family Field in Milwaukee. There were brats, beer and fans smiling on the jumbotron. But the crowd was not there for baseball, but to support veterans.

Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk

What we know:

With the iconic Famous Racing Sausages leading the pack, thousands ran and walked around the home of the Milwaukee Brewers for a great cause – Fisher House Wisconsin.

Cecelia Gore with the Brewers Community Foundation said there is a purpose behind every step. Money raised from this race Saturday morning is set to make a difference for those who served our country and their families.

2025 Famous Racing Sausages in Milwaukee

Fisher House Wisconsin provides a free stay for military and veteran families so they can be close to loved ones hospitalized at the Milwaukee’s VA Medical Center.

Making a difference

What they're saying:

"There’s no cost incurred to you, your family, anybody involved," said Steven Rose of Fisher House Wisconsin.

Steven Rose

The run and walk clearly connects generations.

"We saw a little teeny weeny with a Yelich shirt on. Then you see an older person who has come, and they say, ‘Hey I’ve been here 15 years,'" Gore said.

After crossing the finish line, people were treated to brats, beers and big smiles.

Takeaways from participants

What they're saying:

"I didn’t really know what to expect. It was cool we were all on the big screen. I definitely filmed myself as I was running across," said Samantha Hier, run/walk participant.

"It was super fun. I will definitely be coming back next year. Running through the ballpark was my favorite part," said Angie Cera, run/walk participant.

Dig deeper:

Organizers told FOX6 News the Chorizo came in first place among the Famous Racing Sausages on Saturday.

2025 Famous Racing Sausages in Milwaukee

FOX6's Carl Deffenbaugh emceed the event.