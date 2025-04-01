Milwaukee false imprisonment, 100th and Bender; man arrested

article

The Brief A 23-year-old man was arrested after a false imprisonment incident in Milwaukee on Tuesday. Police said it happened around 9:45 a.m. near 100th and Bender, right off of Mill. The suspect choked the victim, causing pain and fear for their safety.



Police are investigating a false imprisonment that took place in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, April 1.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened near 100th and Bender, right off of Mill, around 9:45 a.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said a 23-year-old male suspect intentionally held the victim against their will. The suspect choked the victim, causing pain and fear for their safety.

The man was arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.