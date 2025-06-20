Milwaukee extreme heat; city officials urge residents to take precautions
MILWAUKEE - The City of Milwaukee Health Department and Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management are urging people to take precautions during the extreme heat.
Heat warning & advisory
What we know:
The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat warning for Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha Counties from 12 p.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Monday.
A heat advisory has been issued for Sheboygan County, Walworth County, Ozaukee County, Waukesha County, Fond du Lac County, Jefferson County, Washington County, and Dodge County.
The FOX6 Weather Experts say a few showers or isolated thunderstorms possible Friday morning and early afternoon, then a long clear and very hot stretch from Saturday through Monday.
Highs will be in the low to mid 80s on Friday, then well into the 90s from Saturday through Monday, feeling more like 100 degrees or hotter at times.
Cooling sites
What you can do:
Cooling sites are available throughout Milwaukee County to provide relief from the heat.
For an updated list of locations, visit Milwaukee.gov/CoolingSites or calling 2-1-1.
How to stay safe
Stay Cool
- Limit time outdoors, especially during the hottest parts of the day.
- Spend time in air-conditioned buildings such as libraries, malls, and community centers.
- Never leave children or pets in vehicles.
- Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.
- Use cool showers, baths, or wet towels to lower body temperature.
- Fans may provide comfort but should not be relied upon as the primary cooling method.
Stay Hydrated
- Drink water regularly, even if you don’t feel thirsty.
- Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which can increase dehydration.
- Encourage others to drink fluids as well.
Stay safe
- Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
- Many public cooling sites are located along Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) routes. For more information about how to use public transit in Milwaukee County, visit www.ridemcts.com
Stay Informed
- Check local news and weather for heat alerts and tips.
- Know the signs of heat-related illnesses:Heat exhaustion: heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, nausea, faintingHeat stroke: high body temperature, dry skin, confusion, rapid pulse — call 911 immediately
- Heat exhaustion: heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, nausea, fainting
- Heat stroke: high body temperature, dry skin, confusion, rapid pulse — call 911 immediately
- Check in on family, friends, and neighbors who may need extra help staying safe.
For additional hot weather safety tips, visit Milwaukee.gov/HotWeatherSafety.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the City of Milwaukee Health Department.