Milwaukee extreme heat; city officials urge residents to take precautions

The Brief Forecasts indicate dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of up to 105 expected for Milwaukee County. Prolonged exposure to these conditions can lead to serious health risks, particularly for older adults, young children, individuals with chronic conditions, and those without access to air conditioning. Cooling sites are available throughout Milwaukee County to provide relief from the heat.



The City of Milwaukee Health Department and Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management are urging people to take precautions during the extreme heat.

Heat warning & advisory

What we know:

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat warning for Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha Counties from 12 p.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Monday.

A heat advisory has been issued for Sheboygan County, Walworth County, Ozaukee County, Waukesha County, Fond du Lac County, Jefferson County, Washington County, and Dodge County.

The FOX6 Weather Experts say a few showers or isolated thunderstorms possible Friday morning and early afternoon, then a long clear and very hot stretch from Saturday through Monday.

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s on Friday, then well into the 90s from Saturday through Monday, feeling more like 100 degrees or hotter at times.

Cooling sites

What you can do:

Cooling sites are available throughout Milwaukee County to provide relief from the heat.

For an updated list of locations, visit Milwaukee.gov/CoolingSites or calling 2-1-1.

How to stay safe

Stay Cool

Limit time outdoors, especially during the hottest parts of the day.

Spend time in air-conditioned buildings such as libraries, malls, and community centers.

Never leave children or pets in vehicles.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

Use cool showers, baths, or wet towels to lower body temperature.

Fans may provide comfort but should not be relied upon as the primary cooling method.

Stay Hydrated

Drink water regularly, even if you don’t feel thirsty.

Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which can increase dehydration.

Encourage others to drink fluids as well.

Stay safe

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Many public cooling sites are located along Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) routes. For more information about how to use public transit in Milwaukee County, visit www.ridemcts.com

Stay Informed

Check local news and weather for heat alerts and tips.

Know the signs of heat-related illnesses: Heat exhaustion : heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, nausea, fainting Heat stroke : high body temperature, dry skin, confusion, rapid pulse — call 911 immediately

Check in on family, friends, and neighbors who may need extra help staying safe.

For additional hot weather safety tips, visit Milwaukee.gov/HotWeatherSafety.