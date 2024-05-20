Milwaukee e-scooters returning permanently, launch event today

You may have noticed scooters started popping up on Milwaukee streets. That's because Lime and Spin are the city's new permanent e-scooter vendors.

Over the last several years, scooter companies have been part of pilot studies for the city to figure out what worked, what didn't, and get feedback.

The city says the program has the following goals:

To provide transportation services in areas where other options might not be available.

Increase transportation options, such as getting to and from your destination in that last mile.

Minimize how scooters affect access to the public right of way.

Contractors can put out up to 1,000 dockless scooters, with a minimum of 500 available in May, June, July, August and September, and a minimum of 250 in April and October.

Changes for this year are that instead of $50 up front per scooter, and 25 cents per ride, the up front fee will be $100.

The city says it received $400,000 in revenue during the last pilot study.

"It’s very convenient, instead of like wasting gas and like even having trouble finding parking. It’s like oh - find a Lime scooter!" said Naziear Harvey, a scooter rider.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, the department of public works, and representatives from Lime, Spin and Bublr will be on hand this afternoon at 1:30 p.m. for a kick-off event at Red Arrow Park.

Bublr says it intends to add new stations, as well as an upgraded fleet of e-bikes in neighborhoods.